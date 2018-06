FIST Combat – 21 June 2018 – Quick Results

Benny Capricorn defeated Dirty Doug in the main event of FIST Combat’s June 21 event in La Mesa. Also on the show Sabu and Dirty Ron McDonald teamed to defeat Max McManus and Vladmir Tempest. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

June 21, 2018

Jolt’n Joes

La Mesa, CA

Matt Vandagriff over KC Douglas and Hunter Freeman. [12’20]

Randy Order over DJ Matioli. [7’56]

Sabu & Dirty Ron McDonald over Max McManus & Vladmir Tempest. [9’58]

Lois Grain over Dynamo. [11’11]

Benny Capricorn over Dirty Doug. [14’15]