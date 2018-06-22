PWG Announces the Next Three Entrants in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles

Yesterday, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced another three entrants in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. In total, ten entrants have now been announced for the tournament taking place September 14 through 16 in Los Angeles.

David Starr was the eighth entrant announced for the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be the first Battle of Los Angeles for Starr, who made his PWG debut at January’s Mystery Vortex V and holds a 1-2 record in the promotion. He is the current Rev Pro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion.

The ninth entrant announced for the Battle of Los Angeles is Rey Horus. This will be the second time Rey Horus has competed in Battle of Los Angeles. In 2017 he was defeated in the opening round by Rey Fenix. He made his PWG debut in July 2017 at Pushin’ Forward Back. Prior to his PWG debut, Rey Horus actually teamed with Jack Evans to challenge for the PWG World Tag-Team Titles when The Lucha Bros. defended the belts in Mexico.

The tenth entrant in the tournament will be Chris Brookes. Wrestling out of Tipton, England, this will be the United States debut for Brookes. He has held the Rev Pro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship and twice held the Progress Tag-Team Championship.

So far the ten entrants who have been announced for the tournament are: PCO, Brody King, Jody Fleisch, Ilja Dragunov, Robbie Eagles, Joey Janela, Puma King, David Starr, Rey Horus, and Chris Brookes.

The 2018 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place on September 14 through 16 at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The tournament’s first round matches will be taking place on night one and two with the second round through the finals taking place on night three. The winner of the tournament traditionally earns a PWG World Title match.

Ticket information has not been announced.