This Week in The United Wrestling Network 6/23/20

This Week in The United Wrestling Network: CWFH staff and talent participate in NJPW taping, Heritage Champion Watts was inspired and aided by friendship with Shad Gaspard, David Marquez chats with Shane Helms, Eli Drake vs. Brian Cage and more!

The home of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, Ocean View Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA hosted a closed set taping of NJPW Lion’s Break Collision on Saturday June 13th. David Marquez and his CWFH production staff provided production services for the taping, and it marked a return to live event directing for Marquez. The UWN President had this to say about the experience, “A secret no more! CWFH was happy to provide production services for this new series. It also marks my return as a Pro Wrestling TV Director. Enjoy!” Marquez also related the experience to an upcoming CWFH filming return, “It was a great dress rehearsal for our July return.” Current CWFH talent including Rust Taylor, Danny “Limelight” Rivera and Ring Announcer Adnan Kureishy worked the taping. UWN alums TJ Perkins, Bateman, Karl Fredericks. Brody King and Rocky Romero all had a homecoming as well. Watch Lion’s Break Collision as it debuts on July 3rd on NJPW World.

Heritage Champion and former WWE Tough Enough contestant Watts was the focus of this week’s edition of The Push. Watts talks about having an emotional connection to pro wrestling in his youth, having always preferred heels. He admits to crying when the Hart Foundation defeated Demolition at SummerSlam to become Tag Team Champions. Watts also talks about the influence that a friendship with Shad Gaspard sparked at a CWFH taping had on his career and more:



Following up The Push Podcast featured Watts with co-hosts Nick Bonanno and Dustin Starr. Watts goes into detail on his experience on WWE Tough Enough, his friendship with Shad, and experience in the United Wrestling Network:

In the lastest episode of “The Marquez Mentality” video chat, UWN President David Marquez and Producer Nick Bonanno chat with Shane “Hurricane” Helms. Topics include favorite era and talent in wrestling history, difference between being an on-camera performer and prodocer. road stories and much more:

Marquez also discusses how UWN is considered a “Finishing School” for young talent and top prospects as in-ring talent, production staff, broadcasters and more learning to work on a televised pro wrestling production:

This week’s episode of Heritage Hall features a 2011 match between Shaun Ricker (Eli Drake) and Brian Cage. The two had teamed as “Natural Selection” managed by the legendary Percy Pringle (Paul Bearer) This battle of former partners was to determine the #1 Contender for then NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion “Scrap Iron” Adam Pearce:

