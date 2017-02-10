EWF – 10 February 2017 – Quick Results

H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & “Pretty” Peter Avalon) defeated Scorpio Sky and “Uptown” Andy Brown in the main event of EWF’s February 10th show in Covina when Scorpio Sky turned on Andy Brown. Also on the show Super Beetle won Friar Roman’s hair in a mask vs. hair match. Click for complete results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

February 10, 2017

Knights of Columbus Hall

Covina, CA

Dicky Maier over D-Man by submission

Anthony Idol over Ty Ray to retain the EWF American title

Adrian Quest over Fidel Bravo by DQ

Super Beetle over Friar Roman to win Friar Roman’s hair

Misterioso Jr. over Che Cabrera

H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & “Pretty” Peter Avalon) over Scorpio Sky & “Uptown” Andy Brown