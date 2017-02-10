EWF – 10 February 2017 – Quick Results

H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & “Pretty” Peter Avalon) defeated Scorpio Sky and “Uptown” Andy Brown in the main event of EWF’s February 10th show in Covina when Scorpio Sky turned on Andy Brown. Also on the show Super Beetle won Friar Roman’s hair in a mask vs. hair match. Click for complete results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
February 10, 2017
Knights of Columbus Hall
Covina, CA
Dicky Maier over D-Man by submission
Anthony Idol over Ty Ray to retain the EWF American title
Adrian Quest over Fidel Bravo by DQ
Super Beetle over Friar Roman to win Friar Roman’s hair
Misterioso Jr. over Che Cabrera
H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & “Pretty” Peter Avalon) over Scorpio Sky & “Uptown” Andy Brown
No comments yet.