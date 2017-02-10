Navigation

MPW 10th February 2017 Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Arena
February 10th 2017
Moorpark, Ca

Alonzo Alvarez defeated Lucas Riley via pin fall.

Jimi Mayhem defeated “Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan via pin fall.

Chaz Herrera & Jugo Kong defeated Roadblock & Duke Bennett; Herrera pinned Roadblock.

Osiris Mittens defeated Auntie Hydie via pin fall. Jimi Mayhem cleared the ring and demanded a shot at the National Championship next week.

World Championship Gauntlet:

Clubbin’ Cody defeated Bulletproof.

Daniel Moon defeated Clubbin’ Cody.

“Lethal” Logan X defeated Daniel Moon.

“Lethal” Logan X defeated Hellkid.

Dan Joseph defeated “Lethal” Logan X to become the new MPW World Champion.

Results courtesy of MPW

