EWF – 10 March 2018 – Quick Results

Fidel Bravo and Chucho defeated Dicky Mayer and Jesse Hernandez in a San Bernardino Street Fight for the main event of EWF’s March 10 show in San Bernardino. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

March 10. 2018

VFW #8737

San Bernardino, CA

Super Beetle over Che Cabrera.

The Decapitator over Matt Vandagriff and Chupacabra in a triple-threat match.

Davion & Jorel Nelson over Cotton Candy & Saint Synclair.

Danny Limelight over Calder McColl.

Fidel Bravo & Chucho over Dicky Mayer & Jesse Hernandez in a San Bernardino Street Fight.