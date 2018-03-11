EWF – 10 March 2018 – Quick Results

Fidel Bravo and Chucho defeated Dicky Mayer and Jesse Hernandez in a San Bernardino Street Fight for the main event of EWF’s March 10 show in San Bernardino. Click for full results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
March 10. 2018
VFW #8737
San Bernardino, CA
Super Beetle over Che Cabrera.
The Decapitator over Matt Vandagriff and Chupacabra in a triple-threat match.
Davion & Jorel Nelson over Cotton Candy & Saint Synclair.
Danny Limelight over Calder McColl.
Fidel Bravo & Chucho over Dicky Mayer & Jesse Hernandez in a San Bernardino Street Fight.
