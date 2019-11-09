Suburban Fight – 09 November 2019 – Results

EFFY defeated Alex Zayne in the main event of Suburban Fight’s midnight show in Los Angeles, CA on November 9, 2019. Click for full results.
Suburban Fight
Living After Midnight
November 9, 2019
Faultline
Los Angeles, CA
Chris Bey over Sonico.
Matthew Justice over Logan Stunt, Jimmy Lloyd, Royce Isaacs, and Steve Sanders.
Blake Christian over Dom Kubrick.
EFFY over Alex Zayne.
Note: All matches were no-ring, no-rules matches.
