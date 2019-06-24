Matches announced for Suburban Fight’s Sound and Fury II in Los Angeles

Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling has announced the matchups for Sound and Fury II on July 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. The no ring, no rules event is set to be headlined by Darby Allin facing Chikara’s UltraMantis Black.

Sound and Fury II will mark the first time UltraMantis Black has wrestled in Suburban Fight and in California. UltraMantis made his pro-wrestling debut on May 25, 2002, at Chikara’s very first event. He is one of four wrestlers in Chikara who appeared on their first show that are still with the company. Darby Allin will be making his seventh appearance in Suburban Fight. At last July’s Sound and Fury, Allin defeated Joey Janela. This will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers.

Priscilla Kelly and Tuna will be facing each other in a rematch of what is certainly the most notorious match in Suburban Fight history on July 14. On December 30, 2018, the two wrestlers met at the promotion’s Last Warning event. In that match, Priscilla Kelly pulled a seemingly bloody tampon out of her tights and stuffed it into Tuna’s mouth before defeating her. The clip of that spot in the match went viral, with some fans finding humor in it and others being outraged.

The other two matches scheduled for Sound and Fury II will see a triple-threat match between Jake Atlas, Dom Kubrick, and Slice Boogie and a singles match between Tyler Bateman and Chris Bey.

Here is the full lineup for Suburban Fight’s Sound and Fury II:

Darby Allin vs. UltraMantis Black

Priscilla Kelly vs. Tuna

Jake Atlas vs. Dom Kubrick vs. Slice Boogie

Tyler Bateman vs. Chris Bey

Sound and Fury II will be taking place at the Hi Hat in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles. Bell is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Tickets cost $20.00 in advance or $25.00 at the door.