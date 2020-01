Nick Gage defeated Chris Bey in the main event of Suburban Fight’s Overkill on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Suburban Fight

Overkill

January 25, 2020

Faultline

Los Angeles, CA

Jimmy Lloyd over Keita Murray, Dave Turner, Chris Ross, ???, and ???

Tuna over Sarah the Rebel.

Dom Kubrick over Tony Deppen.

Nick Gage over Chris Bey.

Note: All matches were no ring, no rules matches.

Credit: Anissa Barr