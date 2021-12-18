GCW Blood on the Hills – 17 December 2021 – Results

Atticus Cogar defeated Jordan Oliver in a no-rope barbwire match in the main event of GCW’s December 17 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Game Changer Wrestling

Blood on the Hills

December 17, 2021

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Ninja Mack def. Jimmy Lloyd, Arez, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel and Matt Vandagriff in a scramble match.

The Briscoes def. Brody King and PCO to retain the GCW Tag Team Championships.

Tony Deppen def. Nick Wayne.

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) def. The Cardonas (Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green).

Jonathan Gresham def. AJ Gray to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Blake Christian def. Alex Zayne.

Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice went to a no contest.

Atticus Cogar def. Jordan Oliver in a no-rope barb wire match.