Voting is open for the 2021 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award

The webpoll voting for the 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Promotion of the Year Award is now open for voting. Sixteen different pro-wrestling promotions were nominated for the award in 2021, up from only six last year.

In order to be eligible for the award a promotion must have run at least five events in Southern California in the calendar year. While 2019 saw a record 29 promotions eligible for the award, due to the global COVIoD-19 pandemic last year only saw 6, with United Wrestling Network winning the award.

Here are the nominees for the 2021 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award:

Empire Wrestling Federation

FIST Combat

FMLL

FMLS

Game Changer Wrestling / LA Fights

Knokx Pro Wrestling

Level Up

Lucha Libre Alliance

Millenium Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Tradition Lucha Libre

RGR Lucha Libre

RJN Productions

United Wrestling Network / Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

Wrestling Pro Wrestling

The webpoll is now open and will be open until January 7, 2022.

The Southern California Promotion of the Year Award was first awarded in 2000, with Ultimate Pro Wrestling as the inaugural winner. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has won the most times, with fifteen wins in total.

Previous Winners:

Southern California Promotion of the Year Award

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 20, 2022.