Nominees announced for the 2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award

The nominations for the 2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award have been announced. This award honors the top male wrestler in Southern California for the year. The award was first given in 1999, with eventual Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Famer Cincinnati Red as the first recipient. Danny Limelight won the award for 2020.

The six nominees for 2021 include Brody King who previously won the award in 2018, and three first time nominees in Jordan Cruz, Hunter Freeman, and Tom Lawlor. Also on the ballot are Lil’ Cholo and Ray Rosas have each been nominated multiple times in the past with Rosas finishing as runner-up in 2012, 2013, 2019, and 2020.

The nominees for the 2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year are:

Brody King

Hunter Freeman

Jordan Cruz

Lil Cholo

Ray Rosas

Filthy Tom Lawlor

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 19, 2022.

Previous winners:

Southern California Wrestler of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 20, 2022.