Pandemonium – 08 January 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/08/2022

Ty Ray defeated Dark Shiek in the main event of Pandemonium’s January 8 event in Burbank, CA. Click for full results.

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling
January 8, 2022
JLFX Studios
Burbank, CA

Paradox over Richie Coy.

Jordan Clearwater over Ishmael Vaughn.

Hellman Rosecrown over Jack Cartwheel.

CSJ over Jai Vidal.

Honest Jon over Aspyn the Mermaid.

RJ Santos over Chris Nastyy.

Honest Jon vs. Juicy Finau goes to a no-contest.

Ty Ray over Dark Shiek.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Be the first to comment on "Pandemonium – 08 January 2022 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.