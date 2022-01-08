Pandemonium – 08 January 2022 – Results

Ty Ray defeated Dark Shiek in the main event of Pandemonium’s January 8 event in Burbank, CA. Click for full results.
Pandemonium Pro Wrestling
January 8, 2022
JLFX Studios
Burbank, CA
Paradox over Richie Coy.
Jordan Clearwater over Ishmael Vaughn.
Hellman Rosecrown over Jack Cartwheel.
CSJ over Jai Vidal.
Honest Jon over Aspyn the Mermaid.
RJ Santos over Chris Nastyy.
Honest Jon vs. Juicy Finau goes to a no-contest.
Ty Ray over Dark Shiek.
