Nominees announced for the 2021 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year Award

The nominees for the 2021 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year Award have been released and the web poll voting is now open. This year eight teams have been nominated for the award including one previous winner and three first-time nominees.

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) are the only previous winner to be nominated for 2021. Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine), The Enterprise (Jackson Calhoun & Robin Shaw), and VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) have all been nominated for the first time.

The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) won the award in 2020, but did not have enough matches to qualify for 2021. Five teams have won the award more than once, with The Young Bucks winning a record five times.

In order to be eligible a team must have partnered together at least five times in Southern California in the calendar year. Only two wrestlers can count for a team, as there is no Freebird rules for the awards.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2021 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year:

The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco)

Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine)

DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly)

The Enterprise (Jackson Calhoun & Robin Shaw)

Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

Team High Risk (Simon Lotto & Steven Andrews)

VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King & Chris Dickinson)

The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

The webpoll is open now and will be until January 12, 2022.

Previous winners:

Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999, on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling and have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Awards winners will be announced on January 20, 2022.