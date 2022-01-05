Nominees announced for the 2021 Southern California Match of the Year

The nominees have been announced for the 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Match of the Year Award. This year there are 26 matches nominated for the award.

This year New Japan Pro-Wrestling lead the way with seven matches nominated for the award, followed by Pro Wrestling Guerilla with five matches and GCW and MPW with three nominations each. Matches from Level Up, VXS, VWE, UWN, PCW Ultra, and Santino Bros. were also nominated.

Here is the complete list of nominations for the 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Match of the Year:

Jon Moxley vs KENTA – February 26 – NJPW

David Finlay & Karl Fredericks vs Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor – March 26 – NJPW

Tom Lawlor vs. Brody King – April 23 – NJPW

Matt Vandagriff vs. Jack Cartwheel – April 23 – VWE

Matt Vandagriff vs. Diego Valens – April 30 – MPW

Tom Lawlor vs Chris Dickinson – May 28 – NJPW

Bandido vs Black Taurus – August 1 – PWG

Jonathan Gresham vs Lee Moriarty – August 1 – PWG

Ray Rosas vs Eli Everfly – August 6 – MPW

Tomohiro Ishii vs Moose – August 14 – NJPW

Hunter Freeman vs Michael Hopkins – September 4 – Level Up

Alex Zayne, Dante Martin & Jack Cartwheel vs Lee Moriarty, Myron Reed & Trey Miguel – September 9 – PWG

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Effy – September 17 – GCW

JTG vs. Chris Bey – September 30 – VXS

Chris Dickinson vs Mike Bennett – October 2 – UWN

Warbeast (Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael) vs 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie) – October 22 – PCW Ultra

Minoru Suzuki vs Nick Gage – October 23 – GCW

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) – October 23 – GCW

Tomohiro Ishii vs Brody King – November 15 – NJPW

Tom Lawlor vs Fred Rosser – November 15 – NJPW

Jonathan Gresham vs Daniel Garcia – November 21 – PWG

Lio Rush vs Davey Richards – November 21 – PWG

Brendan Divine vs Jordan Cruz – November 26 – MPW

Tito Escondido vs. Slice Boogie – November 27 – Santino Bros.

Tyler Bateman vs. Hunter Freeman – December 4 – Level Up

PCO vs 2 Cold Scorpio – December 9 – VXS

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 18, 2022.

Previous Winners:

Southern California Match of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999, on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling and have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Awards winners will be announced on January 20, 2022.