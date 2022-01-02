The 2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award nominees have been announced

The nominations have been announced for the 2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award. This award has been given annually since 1999 and honors the top wrestler in Southern California who made their professional wrestling debut on or after August 1, 2020. B-Boy was the award’s first winner in 1999, and other notable winners include Samoa Joe, TJ Perkins, Human Tornado, Peter Avalon, Eli Everfly, Brody King, and Jake Atlas. Rey Romero Jr. won the 2020 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award.

After a pandemic fueled 2020 when only four wrestlers were nominated for the award, 2021 sees 15 nominees make the list. This year’s group of nominees includes wrestlers from Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy, Level Up Pro Wrestling School, Millennium Wrestling Academy, and Lil’ Cholo’s Dojo.

This year also marks the first time a non-wrestler is up for the award, with referee Scarlette Donovan being nominated.

The nominees for the 202q Southern California Rookie of the Year are:

Artorias

Cameron August

Chris Nastyy

CJ Tino

El Reptilio

Hellman Rosecrown

Ishmael Vaughn

Johnnie Robbie

Kidd Bandit

Leo Canedo

Mike Cheq

Rebel Storm

Richie Coy

Scarlette Donovan

Sexy Fabrizio

The web poll voting for the award is open now and closes on January 16, 2022.

Previous winners:

In order to be considered for Southern California Rookie of the Year Award a nominee has to have made their debut on or after August 1 of the prior year. Any wrestlers who debuted on or after August 1, 2021 will be eligible for the 2022 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award.

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.