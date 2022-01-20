Announcing the 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award Winners

The 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Year End Awards winners have been announced. Click to see the list of this year’s winners and voting results from each category.
2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year
Ray Rosas
2021 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year
Viva Van
2021 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year
Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine)
2021 Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California
Jack Cartwheel
2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year
Kidd Bandit – Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
2021 Southern California Promotion of the Year
Game Changer Wrestling
2021 Southern California Match of the Year
Jonathan Gresham vs. Daniel Garcia – PWG – November 21
Ray Rosas was named the 2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year. This is his first time winning the award after finishing runner-up four times in the past. Rosas is the current Santino Bros. champion and was featured heavily in MPW, CWFH, and Raise the Bar in 2021. He also appeared at events for Level Up and LA Fights among others in Southern California. Rosas finished 2nd in the webpoll with 24.36% of the vote and received eight first place votes from the panel. Brody King finished as runner-up to the award with three first place votes and 6.73% of the webpoll.
Viva Van was named the 2021 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year. In Southern California Van held both the PCW Ultra and NTLL championships. Van finished 2nd in the webpoll with 33.33% of the vote and received ten first place votes from the panel. Delilah Doom finished as the runner-up. Doom finished first in the webpoll with 40.89% of the vote and received one first place vote from the panel.
The Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) were named the 2021 Southern California Tag Team of the Year. The Brothers Divine received five first place votes and finished second in the webpoll with 19.62%. The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco) finished as the runners-up with 2 first place votes and 18.87% of the webpoll.
Jack Cartwheel was named the 2021 Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California. Cartwheel finished second in the webpoll and received 11 first place votes from the panel. Jordan Cruz was the runner-up. Cruz finished first in the webpoll with 20.69% and received one first place vote.
Kidd Bandit was named the 2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year. He is the seventh consecutive wrestler from the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy to win the award, and the ninth overall. Kidd Bandit finished fifth in the webpoll with 4.47% and received six first place votes from the panel. Sexy Fabrizio from the Level Up Pro Wrestling School is the runner-up. Fabrizio received 2.58% from the webpoll and three first place votes from the panel.
Game Changer Wrestling was named the 2021 Southern California Promotion of the Year. GCW drew the biggest crowds in the region in 2021 and when considering the popularity of their pay-per-views brought by far the most exposure to the area. GCW finished first in the webpoll and received ten first place votes from the panel. New Japan Pro Wrestling was named the runner-up. NJPW received the remaining three first place votes from the panel.
Jonathan Gresham versus Daniel Garcia from the November 21 PWG event was named the 2021 Southern California Match of the Year. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) versus The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) from the October 23 GCW event finished as runner-up.
Voting results:
2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year
Ray Rosas 67.731
Brody King 42.297
Tom Lawlor 40.847
Lil’ Cholo 38.625
Jordan Cruz 18.364
Hunter Freeman 5.643
2021 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year
Viva Van 87.726
Delilah Doom 44.867
Ruby Raze 36.674
Sage Sin 4.735
2021 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year
Brothers Divine 47.787
The Bodega 36.667
VLNCE UNLTD 34.355
The Enterprise 30.485
DoomFly 25.436
The West Coast Wrecking Crew 10.629
Midnight Heat 8.436
Team High Risk 7.237
2021 Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California
Jack Cartwheel 88.665
Jordan Cruz 61.336
Tom Lawlor 48.544
Brody King 39.767
Danny Limelight 28.574
Eli Everfly 20.668
Hunter Freeman 17.579
Adrian Quest 17.453
Lucas Riley 11.867
Ju Dizz 6.475
Chris Dickinson 4.325
Tito Escondido 3.234
Lio Rush 3.154
2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year
Kidd Bandit 57.458
Sexy Fabrizio 52.678
Hellman Rosecrown 40.356
Johnnie Robbie 38.708
CJ Tino 35.656
Scarlette Donovan 30.545
Leo Canedo 26.445
Rebel Storm 24.345
Artorias 20.343
Mike Cheq 17.434
Chris Nastyy 14.342
Richie Coy 10.435
Cameron August 7.344
Ishmael Vaughn 5.234
El Reptilio 1.435
2021 Southern California Promotion of the Year
Game Changer Wrestling 89.677
New Japan Pro Wrestling 46.668
Millennium Pro Wrestling 27.234
Venue Wrestling Entertainment 21.555
United Wrestling Network 16.547
Level Up Pro Wrestling 10.354
Empire Wrestling Federation 7.434
RGR Lucha Libre 5.345
Knokx Pro 4.344
Wrestling Pro Wrestling 2.356
*Only the top results are listed
2021 Southern California Match of the Year
Jonathan Gresham vs Daniel Garcia – November 21 – PWG 36.547
The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) – October 23 – GCW 31.643
PCO vs 2 Cold Scorpio – December 9 – VXS 26.643
Tom Lawlor vs Fred Rosser – November 15 – NJPW 24.346
Brendan Divine vs Jordan Cruz – November 26 – MPW 20.577
Minoru Suzuki vs Nick Gage – October 23 – GCW 17.568
Jonathan Gresham vs Lee Moriarty – August 1 – PWG 16.457
Bandido vs Black Taurus – August 1 – PWG 14.457
Tomohiro Ishii vs Moose – August 14 – NJPW 12.546
Ray Rosas vs Eli Everfly – August 6 – MPW 11.565
*Only the top ten results are listed
The awards are decided by a combination of a webpoll that is open to everyone and worth 35% of the vote and a panel of voters that make up the other 65% of the total. A wrestler can earn up to a total of 100 points.
