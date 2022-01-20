Announcing the 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award Winners

The 2021 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Year End Awards winners have been announced. Click to see the list of this year’s winners and voting results from each category.

2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year

Ray Rosas

2021 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

Viva Van

2021 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine)

2021 Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California

Jack Cartwheel

2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year

Kidd Bandit – Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

2021 Southern California Promotion of the Year

Game Changer Wrestling

2021 Southern California Match of the Year

Jonathan Gresham vs. Daniel Garcia – PWG – November 21

Ray Rosas was named the 2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year. This is his first time winning the award after finishing runner-up four times in the past. Rosas is the current Santino Bros. champion and was featured heavily in MPW, CWFH, and Raise the Bar in 2021. He also appeared at events for Level Up and LA Fights among others in Southern California. Rosas finished 2nd in the webpoll with 24.36% of the vote and received eight first place votes from the panel. Brody King finished as runner-up to the award with three first place votes and 6.73% of the webpoll.

Viva Van was named the 2021 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year. In Southern California Van held both the PCW Ultra and NTLL championships. Van finished 2nd in the webpoll with 33.33% of the vote and received ten first place votes from the panel. Delilah Doom finished as the runner-up. Doom finished first in the webpoll with 40.89% of the vote and received one first place vote from the panel.

The Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) were named the 2021 Southern California Tag Team of the Year. The Brothers Divine received five first place votes and finished second in the webpoll with 19.62%. The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco) finished as the runners-up with 2 first place votes and 18.87% of the webpoll.

Jack Cartwheel was named the 2021 Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California. Cartwheel finished second in the webpoll and received 11 first place votes from the panel. Jordan Cruz was the runner-up. Cruz finished first in the webpoll with 20.69% and received one first place vote.

Kidd Bandit was named the 2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year. He is the seventh consecutive wrestler from the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy to win the award, and the ninth overall. Kidd Bandit finished fifth in the webpoll with 4.47% and received six first place votes from the panel. Sexy Fabrizio from the Level Up Pro Wrestling School is the runner-up. Fabrizio received 2.58% from the webpoll and three first place votes from the panel.

Game Changer Wrestling was named the 2021 Southern California Promotion of the Year. GCW drew the biggest crowds in the region in 2021 and when considering the popularity of their pay-per-views brought by far the most exposure to the area. GCW finished first in the webpoll and received ten first place votes from the panel. New Japan Pro Wrestling was named the runner-up. NJPW received the remaining three first place votes from the panel.

Jonathan Gresham versus Daniel Garcia from the November 21 PWG event was named the 2021 Southern California Match of the Year. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) versus The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) from the October 23 GCW event finished as runner-up.

Voting results:

2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year

Ray Rosas 67.731

Brody King 42.297

Tom Lawlor 40.847

Lil’ Cholo 38.625

Jordan Cruz 18.364

Hunter Freeman 5.643

2021 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

Viva Van 87.726

Delilah Doom 44.867

Ruby Raze 36.674

Sage Sin 4.735

2021 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

Brothers Divine 47.787

The Bodega 36.667

VLNCE UNLTD 34.355

The Enterprise 30.485

DoomFly 25.436

The West Coast Wrecking Crew 10.629

Midnight Heat 8.436

Team High Risk 7.237

2021 Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California

Jack Cartwheel 88.665

Jordan Cruz 61.336

Tom Lawlor 48.544

Brody King 39.767

Danny Limelight 28.574

Eli Everfly 20.668

Hunter Freeman 17.579

Adrian Quest 17.453

Lucas Riley 11.867

Ju Dizz 6.475

Chris Dickinson 4.325

Tito Escondido 3.234

Lio Rush 3.154

2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year

Kidd Bandit 57.458

Sexy Fabrizio 52.678

Hellman Rosecrown 40.356

Johnnie Robbie 38.708

CJ Tino 35.656

Scarlette Donovan 30.545

Leo Canedo 26.445

Rebel Storm 24.345

Artorias 20.343

Mike Cheq 17.434

Chris Nastyy 14.342

Richie Coy 10.435

Cameron August 7.344

Ishmael Vaughn 5.234

El Reptilio 1.435

2021 Southern California Promotion of the Year

Game Changer Wrestling 89.677

New Japan Pro Wrestling 46.668

Millennium Pro Wrestling 27.234

Venue Wrestling Entertainment 21.555

United Wrestling Network 16.547

Level Up Pro Wrestling 10.354

Empire Wrestling Federation 7.434

RGR Lucha Libre 5.345

Knokx Pro 4.344

Wrestling Pro Wrestling 2.356

*Only the top results are listed

2021 Southern California Match of the Year

Jonathan Gresham vs Daniel Garcia – November 21 – PWG 36.547

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) – October 23 – GCW 31.643

PCO vs 2 Cold Scorpio – December 9 – VXS 26.643

Tom Lawlor vs Fred Rosser – November 15 – NJPW 24.346

Brendan Divine vs Jordan Cruz – November 26 – MPW 20.577

Minoru Suzuki vs Nick Gage – October 23 – GCW 17.568

Jonathan Gresham vs Lee Moriarty – August 1 – PWG 16.457

Bandido vs Black Taurus – August 1 – PWG 14.457

Tomohiro Ishii vs Moose – August 14 – NJPW 12.546

Ray Rosas vs Eli Everfly – August 6 – MPW 11.565

*Only the top ten results are listed

The awards are decided by a combination of a webpoll that is open to everyone and worth 35% of the vote and a panel of voters that make up the other 65% of the total. A wrestler can earn up to a total of 100 points.