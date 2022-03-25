GCW One Night Only – 24 March 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 03/25/2022

Ninja Mack defeated Joey Janela in the main event of GCW’s One Night Only at the Roxy in West Hollywood, CA on March 24. Click for full results from the event.

Game Changer Wrestling
One Night Only
March 24, 2022
The Roxy
West Hollywood, CA

Speedball Mike Bailey over Kevin Blackwood.

Nick Wayne over Jack Cartwheel.

Jimmy Lloyd over Sandra Moone.

Matthew Justice over Dark Sheik.

BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) over Gangsta Party (B-Boy & Lil Cholo).

Blake Christian over Jai Vidal.

Juicy Finau over Eli Everfly.

Ninja Mack over Joey Janela.

