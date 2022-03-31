Kings of Lucha Libre – 26 March 2022 – Results

El Mesias defeated Ultimo Guerrero in the main event of the March 26 Kings of Lucha Libre event in El Monte. Click for full results.

Kings of Lucha Libre

March 26, 2022

El Monte, CA

League Of Shadows over Principe Leon.

Harlekin & Meteorik over Super Boy Jr & Legacy.

Sky High vs Los Suavecitos goes to a no contest after League Of Shadows interfere.

Valioso & Black Destiny over Rey Leon & Fulgor 2.

Vito Fratelli & Unicornio over Chaz Herrera & Flecha Fugaz.

El Mesias over Ultimo Guerrero.