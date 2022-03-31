Lucha Pro – 27 March 2022 – Results

Vito Fratelli defeated Unicornio and Blood Eagle to retain the Lucha Pro Championship in the main event of the March 27 Lucha Pro event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro

March 27, 2022

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Principe Leon over Principe Peruano.

Ashley Grace over Rudy Rodgers.

Amazona and The Starbucks over Robby Phoenix, Chaz Herrera and Reyna Maya.

The Turtles (Hell, Last and Black) over Los Payasos Diabolical.

Lucha Pro Championship, Triple Threat

Vito Fratelli (c) over Unicornio and Blood Eagle