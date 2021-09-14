Primetime Live and CWFH return with multi-event deal at Commerce Casino

United Wrestling Network has announced a multi-event deal with the Commerce Casino that will see the venue hold tapings for both Primetime Live and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood at least through December.

The first event as part of the deal will be on October 2, 2021 and will feature both events in a double-feature.

Here is the complete press release the promotion sent out.

Hollywood, CA (September 13, 2021) – United Wrestling Network is excited to announce that both its flagship broadcast “Championship Wrestling from Hollywood presented by Carshield” (CWFH) and it’s critically acclaimed PPV series “Primetime Live” (PTL) will return to Commerce Casino, located right outside of Downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. “For 8 long years we’ve heard the CWFH fans demanding we bring the show back to the Los Angeles area and the time is finally here but with a twist”, says David Marquez, President of United Wrestling Network. “We’ll be producing both CWFH for syndication and PTL exclusively LIVE on FITE from Commerce Casino with the first show on Saturday, October 2nd. With the addition of PTL, wrestling fans will get to see their favorite “United” stars on CWFH and have the opportunity to witness network talent from AEW, NJPW, ROH and all points in between.” Marquez continued. Later this week, acting CWFH Matchmaker, Jamie Iovine will release a list of the talent that is scheduled to appear on the first taping of CWFH at Commerce Casino starting at 4:00pm PST and including the Carshield $5,000 Over The Top Rope Battle Royal. While PTL’s own, Aron Stevens will follow up with information on the loaded PrimeTime Live card to be broadcast on FITE immediately following the CWFH taping. A Meet-and-Greet is also being planned for fans purchasing reserved seating to the event. Tickets to the CWFH/PTL doubleheader on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Commerce Casino are now on sale at www.hollywoodwrestling.com and www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. General Admission tickets to both shows are $20.00 with reserved seating in the first five rows starting at $35.00. PrimeTime Live will be presented live on FITE starting at 6:30pm PST/9:30pm EST for $9.99 and can be purchased at Fite.tv. The CWFH/PTL Supercard will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Commerce Casino & Hotel, located at 6131 Telegraph Road in Commerce, California. This is an all ages show. There will be a full bar and food menu. Talent and matches subject to change without notice.

United Wrestling Network has been holding televised events in Southern California since 2010 and has produced over 530 episodes of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. They have also been producing television in other markets recently such as Memphis and Atlanta. United Wrestling Network was also named the 2020 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Promotion of the Year.