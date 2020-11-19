United Wrestling Network held their tenth pay-per-view, live from Long Beach, on November 17, 2020. Click for full results.
United Wrestling Network
PrimeTime Live – Episode 10
November 17, 2020
Thunder Studios
Long Beach, CA
Slice Boogie over Keita Murray.
1 Called Manders defeats Richie Slade.
Lindsay Snow vs. Ruby Raze went to a Double-DQ.
Danny Limelight over Clark Connors.
Ray Rosas over Andy Brown to retain the CWFH Heritage Title.
Be the first to comment on "UWN PrimeTime Live – 17 November 2020 – Results"