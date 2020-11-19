UWN PrimeTime Live – 17 November 2020 – Results

United Wrestling Network held their tenth pay-per-view, live from Long Beach, on November 17, 2020. Click for full results.

United Wrestling Network
PrimeTime Live – Episode 10
November 17, 2020
Thunder Studios
Long Beach, CA

Slice Boogie over Keita Murray.

1 Called Manders defeats Richie Slade.

Lindsay Snow vs. Ruby Raze went to a Double-DQ.

Danny Limelight over Clark Connors.

Ray Rosas over Andy Brown to retain the CWFH Heritage Title.

