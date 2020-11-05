UWN PrimeTime Live – 03 November 2020 – Results

The UWN World Title Tournament continued on the 8th episode of United Wrestling Network’s PrimeTime Live. Click for full results.

United Wrestling Network
PrimeTime Live – Episode 8
November 3, 2020
Thunder Studios
Long Beach, CA

Lio Rush over Fidel Bravo.

UWN World Title Tournament First Round Match
Fred Rosser over Erick Redbeard by DQ.

Heather Monroe over Miranda Alize.

UWN World TItle Tournament First Round Match
Shawn Davari over Rocky Romero.

UWN World TItle Tournament First Round Match
Mike Bennett over Kevin Martenson.

