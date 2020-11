Canna Pro – 31 October 2020 – Results

Eli Everfly defeated Bestia 666 to win the vacant Canna Pro Championship in the main event of Canna Pro’s October 31 event in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results.

Canna Pro

October 31, 2020

Level Up Pro Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

Gauntlet Match

1) Jordan Cruz over Robin Shaw.

2) Jordan Cruz over Remy Morgan.

3) Mike Camden over Jordan Cruz.

4) Jesse James over Mike Camden.

5) Jesse James over Andy Brown.

Guy Cool over Rob Shit.

8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) over Miranda Alize & Biagio Crescenzo.

Hunter Freeman over Damian 666 in a street fight.

Ruby Raze over Holidead and Delilah Doom.

Mecha Wolf over Psycho Clown.

Eli Everfly over Bestia 666 to win the Canna Pro Championship.