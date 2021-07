Canna Pro – 10 July 2021 – Results

Mike Camden defeated Michael Hopkins in the finals of the From the SOIL tournament in the main event of Canna Pro’s July 10 event in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Canna Pro

#710 From the Soil

July 10, 2021

EMBR

La Mesa, CA

From The SOIL Tournament – First Round

Mike Camden over Darren Troy Fable and James Brady via inverted DDT on Brady by Camden. [5’54]

From The SOIL Tournament – First Round

Michael Hopkins over Leo Canedo and Rebel Storm via Superman Punch on Canedo by Hopkins. [6’37]

From The SOIL Tournament – First Round

Biagio Crescenzo over Guy Cool and Jordan Cruz via Diving Flatliner on Cool. [8’24]

From The SOIL Tournament – First Round

El Primo Henio over Sexy Fabrizio and Repitilo. [6’12]

Rob Sh!t over J2 Matiolli via Diving Elbow Drop. [8’00]

From The SOIL Tournament – Semi Finals

Mike Camden over El Primo Henio via inverted DDT. [10’04]

From The SOIL Tournament – Semi Finals

Michael Hopkins over Biagio Crescenzo via Superman Punch. [11’03]

Doomfly (Delliah Doom & Eli Everfly) over The Enterprise (Robin Shaw & Jackson Calhoun) via Sliced Bread Powerbomb Combo. [10’46]

From The SOIL Tournament – Finals

Mike Camden over Michael Hopkins via punch with a chain. [14’32]