[Breaking News] NJPW returns to Long Beach 2018

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced a date and venue for their return to Long Beach, CA in 2018.

On March 25th, 2018, NJPW returns to Long Beach at the Walter Pyramid.

This will mark New Japan’s first event held in the United States since the G1 Special in the USA on July 1st & 2nd at the Long Beach Convention Center. Tickets for the G1 Special in the USA were limited, and both events sold out within hours.

The Walter Pyramid, located on the campus of Long Beach State University, holds about 4,200 people. The venue’s attendance record currents stands at 6,912 people for a men’s basketball game when the Long Beach State 49ers faced the North Carolina Tar Heels on November 16, 2012.

More details to come on NJPW1972.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.