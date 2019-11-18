PWG announces lineup for The Makings of a Varsity Athlete on December 20

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the lineup for their next event, The Makings of a Varsity Athlete, on December 20, 2019, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The event will be headlined by 2019 Battle of Los Angeles winner Bandido challenging Jeff Cobb for the PWG World Championship.

Bandido earned a shot at the PWG World Championship by winning the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. Bandido’s last singles loss in PWG (and one of only two single losses in the promotion) came against Jeff Cobb on March 1, 2019, the last time he challenged for the belt. This will be Jeff Cobb’s fourth defense of the title. As of December 20, Cobb will have held the title for 428 days, the fourth-longest reign in PWG history.

2019 Battle of Los Angeles runner-up Jonathan Gresham will be facing Rey Fenix on December 20. This will be the first time the two have met in singles competition.

Aramis and Rey Horus will face PWG Tag-Team Champions The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) in a non-title match at The Makings of a Varsity Athlete. With their reign as champions approaching 600 days, The Rascalz are closing in on The Young Bucks’ record of 631 days as champions.

Jake Atlas, who recently signed with WWE and will be reporting in January, will be making his PWG farewell at The Makings of a Varsity Athlete. Atlas will be facing Blake Christian, who made his PWG debut in a tag-team match at night one of the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

Australia’s Paris De Silva flew to the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles on his own to help with the ring crew and was given the opportunity to take part in the 10-man tag match on night three of BOLA. At The Makings of a Varsity Athlete, he will be facing the returning Mick Moretti, who also flew himself to PWG in the past and worked ring crew before being given a shot.

Rounding out the show will be the debuting JD Drake taking on David Starr and Orange Cassidy versus Tony Deppen.

Here is the full lineup for PWG’s The Makings of a Varsity Athlete:

Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Bandido for the PWG World Championship

Rey Fenix vs. Jonathan Gresham

The Rascalz vs. Aramis & Rey Horus

Jake Atlas vs. Blake Christian

Mick Moretti vs. Paris DeSilva

JD Drake vs. David Starr

Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Deppen

Makings of a Varsity Athlete will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA on December 20, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. This will be 15th PWG event to take place at the Globe Theater, placing it behind the American Legion in Reseda (109) and Hollywood-Los Feliz JCC (35) for holding the most PWG events. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on November 21, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.