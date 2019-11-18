FMLL – 17 November 2019 – Results

LA Park, Piloto Suicida, and Ultimo Shamu defeated Black Metal, Acero Dorado, and Vito Fratelli in the main event of FMLL’s November 17 show in El Monte, CA. Click for full results.
Fuerza Mexicana de Lucha Libre
November 17, 2019
Florentine Gardens
El Monte, CA
Jaguar De Oro over Joker.
Hades over Kid Tornado and Ponder Infernal.
Lady Lee & Portro Romano over Super Nacho & Rayna Mia.
Legacy & Super Boy Jr. over Acero Dorado Jr. & Principe Unlimited Jr.
Hijo de Impostor over Hijo de LA Park to retain a championship.
LA Park, Pilota Suicida & Ultimo Shamu over Black Metal, Acero Dorado & Vito Fratelli (w/ Jack Fancy).
Note: Acero Dorado Jr. was making his proffesional wrestling debut.
