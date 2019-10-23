Lineup for Ground Zero: Hysteria on Saturday

Ground Zero returns to the Imperial Beach Sports Park on Saturday night for Hysteria, featuring the final appearance of Tyler Bateman in the promotion.

Ground Zero: Hysteria is schooled to be headlined by a tag team match between Sexy Time Murders (Ground Zero Champion Andy Brown and Tyler Bateman) and The Get Down (Adrian Quest & B-Boy). The match will be Bateman’s final appearance in Ground Zero after signing with Ring of Honor. During the first year of Ground Zero, Bateman was one of the main focal points of the promotion’s shows and was in the main event of Ground Zero’s first event on December 23rd, 2017 against Dicky Mayer. Bateman was also a finalist in Ground Zero’s tournament to crown their first champion on December 8th, 2018 where he lost to the current champion, Andy Brown.

The match will also be a preview of a forthcoming title match between Ground Zero Champion Andy Brown and the current no. 1 contender to the title, Adrian Quest. Quest earned the title shot after winning a five-way scramble match at Ground Zero’s September 28th, 2019 event, Mama Said Knock You Out. Information regarding the forthcoming Ground Zero Championship match between Brown vs. Quest will be announced in the near future.

Ground Zero: Hysteria will also feature a grudge match between “Dirty” Dom Kubrick and Mike Camden, with Kubrick’s former manager Halston Boddy in Camden’s corner. Kubrick and Camden were scheduled to have a match last month at Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out. However, Kubrick was unable to take part in the match and was replaced by Ruby Raze. The match will be a continuation of a storyline between Kubrick and his former manager Halston Boddy that has been going on in both Ground Zero and Santino Bros. Wrestling.

Here is the full lineup for Ground Zero: Hysteria:

The Sexy Time Murders (Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman) vs. The Get Down (Adrian Quest & B-Boy)

“Dirty” Dom Kubrick vs. Mike Camden w/ Halston Boddy

The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) vs. 8-Bit Lit (J2 Mattioli & Michael Hopkins)

True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) vs. Chris Bey & Suede Thompson

Fidel Bravo vs. Ruby Raze

Ju Dizz vs. Hunter Freeman

Scramble Match: RJ Santos vs. Eli Everfly vs. Diego Valens vs. Hyde

Ground Zero: Hysteria takes place Saturday night, October 26th at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 1st & 2nd Row tickets are sold out. General Admission tickets are available on Eventbrite. Military GA tickets will also be available for $10. Kids 10 years old and under receive a free GA ticket with the purchase of a GA ticket. Bell time is 8:00 pm.