Lights Out Xtreme Fighting returns to Burbank, CA on 11/15 for LXF 4

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting returns to the Burbank Marriott Events Center in Burbank, CA on November 15th, 2019 for LXF 4, featuring two championship bouts.

In the main event of LXF 4, Jay Silva (MMA Record: 12-12-1) will defend the LXF Heavyweight Championship against Mike Quintero (MMA Record: 5-2). The bout will be Silva’s first title defense since being awarded the title after the previous champion, Jack May, did not accept a fine from the California State Athletic Commission following a fight between May and Silva at LXF 2’s weigh-ins this past July.

LXF 4 will also feature a bout for the vacant LXF Bantamweight Championship as Albert Morales (MMA Record: 9-6-1) will face Ryan Lilley (MMA Record: 10-5). Morales will be heading into this fight having won two of his last three bouts. Lilley will go into this bout having gone 4-2 in his last six fights.

Other professional bouts set to take place at LXF 4 include Hunter Carlyle (MMA Record: 7-1) vs. Jean-Paul Bosnoyan (MMA Record: 2-0), Leon Shahbazyan (MMA Record: 7-2) vs. Joshua Jones (MMA Record: 9-4), and Brian Del Rosario (MMA Record: 4-3) vs. Dean Hancock (MMA Record: 4-3).

Also in pro action, Melsik Baghdasaryan (MMA Record: 4-1) will go up against an opponent to be named later. Baghdasaryan will be heading into this bout coming off a 7-second knockout win over Arturo Hernandez at LXF 3 in September. LXF 4 will also feature undefeated prospect David Roberts (MMA Record: 4-0). He will also be going up against an opponent to be named later.

LXF 4 will also feature LXF D-League action. The LXF D-League consists of amateur fighters looking to make their way up to the professional ranks. Former NFL player Chris McCain will be in action against an opponent to be named later. Sean Sharaf will also be taking part in LXF D-League action at LXF 4. Sharaf will also face an opponent to be named later.

Tickets for LXF 4 are available now at www.lightsoutxf.com. Tickets will also be available at the Burbank Marriott Events Center box office on fight night. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 pm, with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.