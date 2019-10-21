L.A. Park vs. Headhunter to headline FMLL in El Monte, CA on 11/17

FMLL returns to Florentine Gardens in El Monte, CA on November 17th, 2019, featuring a very strange and interesting main event match.

In what many people could consider one of the most unique pro wrestling matches to take place in SoCal this year, Lucha Libre legend L.A. Park will go up against legendary tag team wrestler Headhunter A at FMLL’s November 17th event in El Monte, CA. While our research has been unable to find information on previous singles matches between L.A. Park and Headhunter A, the two have been on opposite ends in tag team matches in Mexico. They have also been in trios and eight-man tag team matches both as partners and on opposing teams in Mexico.

Headhunter A is best known as being one-half of the legendary tag team The Headhunters with his brother, who went by the name Headhunter B. The Headhunters were known as two super-heavyweight brawlers that were able to pull off high-flying moves. As a tag team, they have held titles in CMLL, FMW, IWA Japan, WWC, and W*ING. The two have also appeared in the WWF, AAA, AJPW, Promo Azteca, and ECW. As a singles competitor, Headhunter A was an IWRG Intercontinental Champion and the winner of CMLL’s International Gran Prix in 1995.

Also scheduled for FMLL’s November 17th event, L.A. Park’s son, El Hijo De L.A. Park, will challenge El Hijo Del Impostor for the FMLL Campeonato Nacional USA (FMLL USA National Championship). FMLL’s November 17th event in El Monte, CA will also feature Legacy, Shamu Jr., Acero Dorado, Piloto Suicida, Sin Limite, Profeta Jr., Super Nacho, and more.

FMLL’s November 17th event takes place at Florentine Gardens. Florentine Gardens is located at 12051 Garvey Ave. in El Monte, CA. Tickets are available now at FMLL’s official website. Bell time is 5:30 PM.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.