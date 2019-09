LXF – 21 September 2019 – Quick Results

Alfred Khashakyan defeated AJ Bryant Jr To become the LXF Featherweight Champion at LXF 3 in Commerce, CA. Click for results.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

LXF 3

September 21, 2019

Commerce Casino

Commerce, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).*

Amateur Bouts

Sean Sharaf defeated Lorenzo Guzman via TKO at 1:20 of Round 2

Chris McCain defeated Matheus Moraes via Unanimous Decision

LXF D-League Bantamweight Championship Bout: Jeremy Montijo defeated J.J. Buckner via TKO at 2:43 of Round 1 to become the LXF D-League Bantamweight Champion

Professional Bouts

Brittney Cloudy defeated Tiani Valle via submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:04 of Round 3

Albert Morales defeated Ron Scolesdang via TKO at 4:50 of Round 1.

LXF Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Andrii Vasylenko defeated Blake Troop via Unanimous Decision to become the LXF Light Heavyweight Champion.

LXF Featherweight Championship Bout: Alfred Khashakyan defeated A.J. Bryant Jr. via KO (Punch) at 0:34 of Round 1 to become the LXF Featherweight Champion.

Serob Minasyan defeated Sergio Quiñones Jr. via TKO at 3:35 of Round 1.

Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Arturo Hernandez via TKO at 0:07 of Round 1.