AWS – 21 September 2019 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Douglas James to win the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the September 21 AWS event in South Gate, CA. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

What No Lottery?

September 21, 2019

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Mike Camden over Dicky Mayer. [8’55]

Danny Limelight over Fidel Bravo. [9’38]

Royce Isaacs over Rust Taylor. [12’50]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) to retain the AWS Tag-Team Championship. [12’33]

Vipress over Katarina Leigh. [6’27]

Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) over Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick. [12’01]

Ruby Raze over Nurse Ratchet to retain the AWS Women’s Championship. [10’06]

Andy Brown over Douglas James to win the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship. [13’50]