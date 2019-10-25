Full lineup announced for tomorrow’s LA Lucha Holiday Havoc

LA Lucha has released the full lineup for their Holiday Havoc event taking place tomorrow in Los Angeles, CA. The event will feature eight matches total including the Los Angeles return of Tony Deppen.

The main event for Holiday Havoc will be a triple-threat match between Danny Limelight, Douglas James, and Tony Deppen. This will be Deppen’s debut in LA Lucha and his first match in Los Angeles since he competed in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

In a late addition to the card, the promotion announced this week that Unicornio and Rey Leon will meet in a singles match. Unicornio is widely considered one of the top rookies out of Baja California’s lucha libre scene and the current Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Champion.

Los Luchas (Phoenix Star and Zokre) will be facing the International Superstars (Zach Cooper and Ellie). Cooper previously competed in LA Lucha on May 31, 2019, drawing Joey Ozbourne. This will be Ellie’s California debut. Los Luchas will be making their return to the promotion, having previously appeared on LA Lucha’s first event on November 3, 2018.

Other matches at Holiday Havoc include Daniel Moon facing Ryan Kidd, Slice Boogie versus Watson, Lucas Riley matching up with Ice Williams, and a triple-threat between Ray Rosas, Matt Vandagriff, and Damian Drake.

Holiday Havoc will also see a six-pack challenge featuring Adriel Noctis, Sandra Moone, Koto Hiro, Bryn Thorne, Mr. Classic, and Ruben Iglesias.

Here is the full lineup:

Douglas James vs. Danny Limelight vs. Tony Deppen

Unicornio vs. Rey Leon

Los Luchas vs. International Superstars

Daniel Moon vs. Ryan Kidd

Slice Boogie vs. Watson

Lucas Riley vs. Ice Williams

Ray Rosas vs. Matt Vandagriff vs. Damian Drake

Adriel Noctis vs. Sandra Moone vs. Koto Hiro vs. Bryn Thorne vs. Mr. Classic vs. Ruben Iglesias

LA Lucha’s Holiday Havoc will be taking place at 1st Impression Dance Studio in Los Angeles, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. All tickets are general admission and cost $25.00 for presale and $30.00 at the door.