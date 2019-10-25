MPW – 25 October 2019 – Quick Results

Diego Valens defeated Tyler Bateman o retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s The Thrill of the Hunt in Chatsworth, CA. Also on the show, Ray Rosas defeated Hunter Freeman. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

The Thrill of the Hunt

October 25th, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Jax Cannon defeated Tony Defazio

Frankie Frank won a Battle Royal, last eliminating Daniel Moon.

Participants included Frankie Frank, Bulletproof, Olijah Friday, Auntie Hydie, Alyna, Daniel Moon, Brendan Divine, and Danny Divine.

The Midnight Snacks (The Great Zumba & Robin Shaw) and Barbie Boi defeated Dr. Phil Goode, Dan Parker, and Kasai

Ray Rosas defeated Hunter Freeman in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge series match

Diego Valens defeated Tyler Bateman o retain the MPW Championship

Note: This was Tyler Bateman’s final appearance in MPW before he starts with Ring of Honor. After the main event, Ray Rosas came out to say a few words and the lockerroom came out to pay tribute to Bateman.