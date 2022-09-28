Dan Masters killed in car accident

Long-time Southern California ring announcer and commentator Dan Masters, real name Daniel Henry, was killed in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on September 27, according to his family. Masters had been involved in the wrestling industry for over 25 years and in Southern California worked for such promotions as PCW Ultra, WOW – Women of Wrestling, and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

Before moving to Long Beach, Masters was originally from Ellaville, Georgia. Over his career, he worked for wrestling promotions across the country, including Dusty Rhoades’ Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling and Deep South Wrestling when it was a WWE developmental territory, along with numerous independent promotions. Masters would often ring announce for boxing and MMA events as well.

Outside of ring announcing, Masters had worked for Clear Channel (IHeart Radio) and Cumulus Broadcasting.

After the news of Masters’ death broke, a number of people involved in the wrestling industry spoke about Masters on Twitter.

“The longer we live, the more people we lose. RIP Dan Masters- forever young,” wrote Rob Van Dam.

PCW Ultra posted, “We are absolutely gutted upon hearing the news of Dan Masters passing. Dan was much more than our ring announcer, 1 of the 4 remaining ULTRA OG’s who worked every single show, an integral member of our crew, and the first stone in building a professional company…he was family,”

“Dan Masters, you were always so positive, sweet and kind every time we worked together. I’m in shock. Sending love to your family and friends during this awful time. May you find peace.” wrote Taya Valkyrie.

The Iron Sheik posted “GOD BLESS THE DAN MASTERS. YOU ALWAYS SHOW RESPECT TO THE LEGEND WHEN I SEE YOU IN THE GEORGIA REST IN PEACE BUBBA.”

Masters’ niece Katelyn Corbett Middleton wrote on Facebook, “Rest in peace to a remarkable, larger-than-life man, my Uncle Daniel. As a kid, he made me feel like the coolest person on this planet—talking on the radio, getting “wake up” phone calls from ”famous” wrestlers and shoutouts at his wrestling events. He was the star of the show everywhere he went, but made me feel special. He was taken too soon and will be missed tremendously by the people who knew and loved him”

Masters was next scheduled to ring announce at PCW Ultra’s Set In Stone on October 21 in Wilmington. SoCalUncensored.com would like to send our condolences to Dan Masters’ family and friends.

