VWE – 24 September 2022 – Results

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

Souled Out

September 24, 2022

Stanton, CA

Bogus The Clown over Moizilla.

Chubby Depp over Brendan Divine to retain the VWE International Championship.

Eddie Vice over Kidd Bandit.

Matt Vandagriff over Paul London.

Vito Fratelli and Angel Vega over Wrestle Buddies to retain the VWE Tag Team Championships.

Zyra over Johnnie Robbie in a Street Fight to win the VWE Women’s Championship.

El Tequilero over Ju Dizz and Mike Cheq to win the VWE Heavyweight Championship.