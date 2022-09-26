VWE – 24 September 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 09/26/2022

El Tequilero defeated Ju Dizz and Mike Cheq to win the VWE Heavyweight Championship in the main event of VWE’s September 24 event in Stanton, CA. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Souled Out
September 24, 2022
Stanton, CA

Bogus The Clown over Moizilla.

Chubby Depp over Brendan Divine to retain the VWE International Championship.

Eddie Vice over Kidd Bandit.

Matt Vandagriff over Paul London.

Vito Fratelli and Angel Vega over Wrestle Buddies to retain the VWE Tag Team Championships.

Zyra over Johnnie Robbie in a Street Fight to win the VWE Women’s Championship.

El Tequilero over Ju Dizz and Mike Cheq to win the VWE Heavyweight Championship.

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

