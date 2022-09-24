MPW – 23 September 2022 – Results

Super Beetle and Robin Shaw went to a no contest in the Main Event Vinnie Wasco in a loser leaves town match in the main event of MPW’s Breaking Point in Chatsworth. Click for full results
Millennium Pro Wrestling
September 24, 2022
Boulderdash
Chatsworth, CA
Miggy Rose over AMF
Brendan Divine vs Leo Canedo ended in a no contest
Dustin Daniels over Sexy Fabrizio
Ray Rosas over Artorius
Cereal Man over The Baphomet
MPW National Championship Match
Super Beetle vs Robin Shaw ended in a No Contest. Super Beetle retained the MPW National Championship
