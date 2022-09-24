MPW – 23 September 2022 – Results

Super Beetle and Robin Shaw went to a no contest in the Main Event Vinnie Wasco in a loser leaves town match in the main event of MPW’s Breaking Point in Chatsworth. Click for full results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
September 24, 2022
Boulderdash
Chatsworth, CA

Miggy  Rose over AMF

Brendan Divine vs Leo Canedo ended in a no contest

Dustin Daniels over Sexy Fabrizio

Ray Rosas over Artorius

Cereal Man over The Baphomet

MPW National Championship Match

Super Beetle vs Robin Shaw ended in a No Contest. Super Beetle retained the MPW National Championship

