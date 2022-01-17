Epic Pro Wrestling debuts May 21st, 2022 featuring Peter Avalon

A brand new Epic Pro Wrestling (no relation to the Gary Yap run promotion of the early 2000s) is set to debut on May 21, 2022, and the first wrestler announced for the debut event is Peter Avalon.

Per the promotion, Peter Avalon will be in their debut show’s main event. An opponent will be announced at a later date.

The new Epic Pro Wrestling is being run by former SCU writer Andrew Pesina, who also previously worked for Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Millennium Pro Wrestling.

Here is the full press release announcing their debut:

(LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 17, 2022) – EPIC Pro Wrestling, a new Los Angeles-based professional wrestling promotion, will hold its debut event on May 21st, 2022. Epic Pro Wrestling aims to give the best professional wrestlers from Southern California and surrounding areas a platform to showcase their talents to the very best of their abilities while also providing Southern California wrestling fans exciting shows filled with high-quality action. “Epic Pro Wrestling is going to be all about showcasing the best performers the SoCal scene and the western United States territories have to offer,” said Epic Pro Wrestling’s head booker and former SoCalUncensored.com writer Andrew Pesina. “There are a lot of great in-ring performers out here, and my goal is to book them in the best and most exciting matches possible.” Joining the roster for Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut show on May 21st will be Peter Avalon. Avalon is currently scheduled to take part in the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut show against an opponent to be announced within the next few weeks. “I wanted Peter to be in the main event of this show because I believe he is a main event-caliber performer,” said Andrew Pesina. “Based on the conversation I had with Peter during our negotiation meeting, I believe he will thrive here in Epic Pro Wrestling. A lot of people don’t know just how talented he is as an in-ring performer, and Epic Pro Wrestling will be a place where he will get to show the wrestling world what he’s fully capable of doing.” Information regarding the location of Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut event on May 21st will be announced in the coming weeks, along with more talent announcements. Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut event will go on sale in late February. Follow Epic Pro Wrestling’s social media accounts for the latest news and updates on Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut event on May 21st. Epic Pro Wrestling can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @EpicProLA, and TikTok @epicprowrestling. www.facebook.com/EPICProLA

