Quintessential Pro presents Thank You Buggy on February 20

Quintessential Pro Wrestling will be holding what it is billing as its final event on February 20, 2020, in South Gate, CA. The event, titled Thank You Buggy, is in honor of Buggy Nova, who is retiring from pro-wrestling this year, and will feature the in-ring Southern California debut of “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

Tom Lawlor will be facing Jeff Cobb in the show’s main event. Lawlor has made one prior appearance in Southern California, wrestling Brody King in a no-rules, no-ring match for Suburban Fight on July 15, 2018. This will be Cobb’s first match in Quintessential Pro since July 2018.

Buggy Nova announced late last year that 2020 would be her last year as a wrestler. For the tribute show in her honor, she will be teaming with Joey Ryan to face the RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK). Buggy began her career in 2009. In her career, she has wrestled throughout the country and was signed to WWE from 2012 to 2013.

Other matches announced for Quintessential Pro’s February 20, 2020 event in South Gate include as triple threat between Chris Bey, Ray Rosas, and Lucas Riley; Heather Monroe versus Gino Medina; Miranda Alize facing Lacey Ryan; Los Luchas versus The Voros Twins; and Katarina Leigh facing the 2019 Southern California Rookie of the Year Runner-Up Viva Van.

Here is the full lineup:

Tom Lawlor vs. Jeff Cobb

Buggy Nova & Joey Ryan vs. RockNES Monsters

Chris Bey vs. Ray Rosas vs. Lucas Riley

Heather Monroe vs. Gino Medina

Miranda Alize vs. Lacey Ryan

Los Luchas vs. The Voros Twins

Katarina Leigh vs. Viva Van

Quintessential Pro announced that this would be the promotion’s final event. First starting in April of 2013, Quintessential Pro ran shows both in Southern California and Nevada, though they have run only sporadically over the years. Their last event was held in Las Vegas, NV on March 14, 2019. Their last Southern California event was on July 12, 2018.

Quintessential Pro’s Thank You Buggy will take place at American Legion #335 in South Gate, CA on February 20, 2020. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40.00 for the front row, $30.00 for the second row, and $20.00 for general admission. Advance tickets can be purchased via PayPal to danque2@yahoo.com.