PWG announces lineup for September’s Threemendous VI

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the full lineup for their second event of 2021, Threemendous VI on September 26. The main event will see Bandido defend the PWG World Championship against Davey Richards in his PWG return.

Davey Richards is one of the most prolific wrestlers in PWG history, having appeared in 79 matches for the promotion, tenth most in history. He held the PWG World Championship for 199 days in 2010, is a two-time PWG Tag Team Champion, and won the 2006 Battle of Los Angeles. He last appeared in a PWG ring at 2015’s All Star Weekend 11.

Malakai Black will have his first PWG match since 2016 when he teams with Brody King to face Demonic Flamita and Black Taurus. This match was set up at PWG’s Mystery Vortex 7 earlier this month, when Black made his dramatic return to save King and Bandido from Flamita, Taurus, and Super Dragon.

Also returning to PWG at Threemendous VI will be Alex Shelley, Jake Atlas, and Alex Zayne. Shelley will compete in his first match in PWG since 2011 when he faces Jonathan Gresham. Atlas and Zayne will be on opposite sides in a six-man tag with Jack Cartwheel, the debuting Dante Martin, and Alex Zayne taking on Jake Atlas, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed.

Along with Dante Martin, AJ Gray will be making his PWG debut on September 26th as he takes on JD Drake and Lee Moriarty.

Here is the full lineup for PWG’s Threemendous VI:

Bandido (c) vs. Davey Richards for the PWG World Championship

Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Black Taurus & Demonic Flamita

Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham

Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin, & Alex Zayne vs. Jake Atlas, Trey Miguel, & Myron Reed

AJ Gray vs. JD Drake vs. Lee Moriarty

Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee & Laredo Kid

Evil Uno vs. Tony Deppen

Threemendous VI will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm. This will be the 17th PWG event to take place at the Globe Theater.

