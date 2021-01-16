NJPW Road to Lion’s Break: Collision – 15 January 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of Road to Lion’s Break Collision, which was taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, on January 15. Click for full results from the episode.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Road to Lion’s Break: Contender
Aired January 15, 2021
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Misterioso over Barrett Brown via inverted superplex. [7’55]
TJP over Adrian Quest via Frog Splash.
Bullet Club (KENTA, El Phantasmo, & Hikuleo) over Fred Rosser, ACH, & Blake Christian via Superkick on Christian by El Phantasmo..
