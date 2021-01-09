NJPW Road to Lion’s Break: Contenders – 08 January 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired their first Southern California event of the year on January 8 on New Japan World. Click for full results from the episode.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Road to Lion’s Break: Contenders
Aired January 8, 2021
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Clark Connors over Kevin Knight via Boston Crab. [7’37]
Rocky Romero over The DKC via Diablo Armbar. [8’32]
Chris Dickinson, Danny Limelight, & JR Kratos over Brody King, Logan Riegel, & Sterling Riegel via Running Death Valley Driver by Limelight on Logan Riegel. [9’24]
