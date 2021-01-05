2020 Southern California Wrestler of the Year nominees announced

The nominations for the 2020 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award have been announced. This award honors the top male wrestler in Southern California for the year. The award was first given in 1999, with eventual Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Famer Cincinnati Red as the first recipient. Jake Atlas won the award for 2019.

Of the six nominees for 2020, none have previously won the award. Ray Rosas and Andy Brown have been nominated previously, with Rosas finishing as runner-up in 2012, 2013, and 2019. Joining them are four first-time nominees: Clark Connors, Danny Limelight, Jordan Clearwater, and Slice Boogie.

The nominees for the 2020 Southern California Wrestler of the Year are:

Andy Brown

Clark Connors

Danny Limelight

Jordan Clearwater

Ray Rosas

Slice Boogie

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 19, 2021.

Previous winners:

Southern California Wrestler of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2020 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 21, 2021.