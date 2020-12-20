Voting is open for the 2020 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award

The webpoll voting for the 2020 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Promotion of the Year Award is now open for voting. This year saw a record-low number of promotion’s eligible for the award, with only six making the cut.

In order to be eligible for the award a promotion must have run at least five events in Southern California in the calendar year and have a permanent presence in the area. In 2019, a record 29 promotions were eligible for the award, with Bar Wrestling winning and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla finishing as runner-up.

In addition to 2020 having a record-low number of eligible promotions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, none of this year’s nominees have ever won the award before, which is a first.

Here are the nominees for the 2020 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award:

Empire Wrestling Federation

FIST Combat

Ground Zero / Level Up Pro Wrestling

KnokX Pro

New Japan Pro Wrestling

United Wrestling Network / Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

The Southern California Promotion of the Year Award was first awarded in 2000, with Ultimate Pro Wrestling as the inaugural winner. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has won the most times, with fifteen wins in total.

The webpoll is now open and will remain open until January 3, 2020:

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2020 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 21, 2020.