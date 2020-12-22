Nominees announced for the 2020 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award

The nominations have been announced for the 2020 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award. This award has been given annually since 1999 and honors the top wrestler in Southern California who made their professional wrestling debut on or after August 1, 2019. B-Boy was the award’s first winner in 1999, and other notable winners include Samoa Joe, TJ Perkins, Human Tornado, Peter Avalon, Eli Everfly, Brody King, and Jake Atlas. Slice Boogie was 2019’s winner.

This year only four wrestlers have been nominated for the award largely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shutting down wrestling schools for the majority of the year. This year’s group of nominees includes two wrestlers from the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and one each from the Level Up Pro Wrestling School and Inoki Dojo.

The nominees for the 2020 Southern California Rookie of the Year are:

Darren Troy Fable

Flor

Mylo Matters

Rey Romero Jr.

The web poll voting for the award is open now and closes on January 5, 2021.

Previous winners:

Southern California Rookie of the Year Award

In order to be considered for Southern California Rookie of the Year Award a wrestler has to have made their debut on or after August 1 of the prior year. Any wrestlers who debuted on or after August 1, 2020 will be eligible for the 2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award.

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.