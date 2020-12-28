Nominees announced for the 2020 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year Award

The nominees for the 2020 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year Award have been released and the web poll voting is now open. This year six teams have been nominated for the award including one previous winner and four first-time nominees.

SoCal Distancing (Andy Brown and Adrian Quest) are the only prior winner to be nominated for the Southern California Tag-Team of the Year Award in 2020. They won the award in 2016. Last year’s runners-up, The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera) have also been nominated again for 2020.

This year’s first-time nominees are 4 Minutes 0f Heat (Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson), 8-Bit Lit (J2 Mattioli and Michael Hopkins), Ring Wormz (Baron Rotza and Rob Shit), and The Bodega (Danny Limelight and Papo Esco).

PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) won the award in 2019, their second time winning the award. Five teams have won the award more than once, with The Young Bucks winning a record five times.

In order to be eligible a team must have partnered together at least five times in Southern California in the calendar year. Only two wrestlers can count for a team, as there is no Freebird rules for the awards.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2019 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year:

4 Minutes Of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

8-Bit Lit (J2 Mattioli & Michael Hopkins)

Ring Wormz (Baron Rotza & Rob Shit)

SoCal Distancing (Andy Brown & Adrian Quest)

The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco)

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera)

The web poll is now open and will be until January 11, 2021.

Previous winners:

Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999, on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling and have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2020 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Awards winners will be announced on January 21, 2021.