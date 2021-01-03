Nominees announced for the 2020 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award

The nominations for the 2020 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award have been announced. This award honors the top women’s wrestler in Southern California for the year and has been given annually since 2016.

Historically, women’s wrestling was banned in California until 1965. Despite an initial boom in the mid-1960s when the ban was first overturned women’s wrestling in Southern California was fairly sparse until the last decade. With the deeper talent pool for women’s wrestlers in the area, the Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award was created in 2016 to highlight women’s wrestling in the area and give it its own spotlight.

The six nominees for the 2020 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award include two prior winners and four first-time nominees. Last year’s winner Heather Monroe and 2017 winner Ruby Raze are joined by CeCe Chanel, Lacey Ryan, Miranda Alize, and Vipress.

The complete list of nominees for the 2020 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year are:

CeCe Chanel

Heather Monroe

Lacey Ryan

Miranda Alize

Ruby Raze

Vipress

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 17, 2021.

Previous winners:

Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in places such as ESPN and the Los Angeles Times as well as national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2020 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 21, 2021.