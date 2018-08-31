EWF – 31 August 2018 – Quick Results

Decapitator defeated Andy Brown for the EWF Heavyweight Championship, then revealed himself to be Ty Ray at the August 31 EWF event in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

August 31, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Decapitator & Calder McColl over Super Beetle & Saint Synclair.

Danny Limelight over Fidel Bravo.

Zaida over Twilight.

Andy Brown over Jorel Nelson to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over The Horde (Ruben Steel & Calavera) to retain the EWF Tag-Team Championship.

Rico Dynamite over Richie Slade to retain the EWF American Championship.

Decapitator over Andy Brown to win the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

-Post match Decapitator removes his masks and is revealed to be Ty Ray.

Notes: Ty Ray is the 61st EWF Heavyweight Champion.

Andy Brown held the title for 120 days. He has held the title for a combined 554 days between two reigns.