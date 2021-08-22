WCWC – 22 August 2021 – Results

Gatson and SoCal Crazy defeated The Ajency in a three-on-two match in the main event of WCWC’s August 22 event in Hemet, CA. Click for full results.

West Coast Wrestling Company

Conflict Resolution

August 22, 2021

The Wheelhouse

Hemet, CA

Manny Mars defeated Romero Cruz with a Frogsplash.

Snypes defeated Hellman Rosecrown with a low blow into a DDT.

Team High Risk (Andrews & Lotto) vs. The Old Guard (Cordova & Luna) ends in no contest.

Biggie Bigs defeats Hoss Hogg w/Enoch by disqualification when Enoch tried to use a chair on Biggie.

3 vs 2 Tag Team Match

Gatson & SoCal Crazy defeat The Ajency (AJ Smith, Eric Cross & Ric Ellis).